MANILA — Health reform advocate Tony Leachon on Friday urged the government to impose a 2-week mandatory wearing of face mask as he observed that COVID-19 is still "all over the place."

"The COVID is increasing because President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. just recovered, Mayor Vico Sotto and a lot of personalities as well. It's all over the place," Leachon told ANC's Headstart.

Leachon, a former adviser of the government's national task force on the coronavirus disease, said severe and critical cases of COVID-19 are also on the rise.

"So we need really right now time for the government, on a transitory period, to impose a mandatory face mask in the next 2 weeks given the escalation... and [us] going into the holiday season," he suggested.

While the fatality rate is low, Leachon said he is more concerned with the other effects of the coronavirus.

"I'm concerned more on the quality of life, the morbidity, isolation, plus the occurrence of long COVID syndrome and we cannot afford this kind of situation considering were not actively vaccinating right now," he said.

Leachon also said the public should not be worried about the new COVID variant of interest JN.1.

"The risk is actually low in terms of public health concern, we're not worried about mortality," he said.