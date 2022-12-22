Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA — Does the Bureau of Immigration (BI) require Filipinos married to foreign nationals to present their marriage certificate?

Social media users asked this question over the weekend after renowned wedding videographer Jason Magbanua posted about a former client who showed their wedding video to Immigration officials after failing to present a marriage certificate.

The officer even supposedly asked to see the part of the video where the groom kissed the bride.

Speaking with TeleRadyo, BI spokesperson Dana Sandoval said the immigration officer attending to the couple might have failed to explain why he insisted on seeing a proof of marriage.

“Normally po kasi kung visa-free ang isang foreign national, they only get 30 days dito po sa bansa. But, kung sila po ay asawa ng Pilipino, they were able to show proof na sila po ay asawa ng Pilipino, extended po 'yan, they get 1 year visa-free without having to extend their stay,” Sandoval said.

“So it’s more of a privilege that, siguro hindi lang po naipaliwanag nang mabuti during the incident,” she added.

(Normally, if a foreign national enters visa-free, they only get 30 days here in the country. But if they are married to a Filipino, they were able to show proof, that is extended, they get 1 year visa-free without having to extend their stay. It more of a privilege that might not have been explained clearly during the incident.)

Sandoval noted that immigration officers usually don’t ask for proof of marriage if the couple bear the same last names on their passports.

“Normally po kasi 'pag nakita po magkaapelyido na, then obvious mag-asawa po. But siguro during that incident, hindi pa po magkaapelyido yung kanilang passport, kaya hinanapan ng other proof of marriage to be able to apply the 1 year free visa stay,” she explained.

(If they have the same last name, then it's obvious they are married. But siguro during that incident, their passports did not have have the same last name yet so the officer asked for other proof of marriage.)

— TeleRadyo, 22 December 2022

