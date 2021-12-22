Home  >  News

Typhoon Odette leaves coastal areas in Southern Cebu in ruin

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Dec 22 2021 10:49 PM

Power and water supply returned to parts of Cebu days after typhoon Odette barreled through the province. But some coastal towns continued to reel from the extensive damage left by the storm. - The World Tonight, ANC, December 22, 2021
