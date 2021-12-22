Odette death toll in Negros Oriental climbs to 70

Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA – About 70 people have now been confirmed dead from the onslaught of typhoon Odette in Negros Oriental, the head of the province’s disaster council said Wednesday.

“Umabot na po ng 70 'yung confirmed na dead as reported dito sa emergency operations center and they’re still searching for about 22 missing persons,” said Adrian Sedillo of the Negros Oriental Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council.

“And according to our local authorities…they expect that the number is still rising ‘no, considering may mga missing persons pa and there are certain areas pa specially in the hinterlands that cannot be accessed by the responders.”

Sedillo said most of the deaths were caused by the floods.

“May nadisgrasya, may dahil sa baha, and a lot, may a few cases na natumbahan ng kahoy, meron ding case na papauwi na na-trap, parang nagbiyahe…but mostly ay dahil sa baha,” he said.

The official noted that all except one national highway in the province are already passable.

“As far as national highways are concerned, all national highways are already passable except isang national highway from, connecting Bais and Mabinay. May mga areas pa d'yan na may incidents of landslide [where] the clearing operations [are] still ongoing by different participating agencies.”

Sedillo also said that their constituents still need food and water.

“Speaking of pangangailangan, based doon sa pag-iikot ng mga assessment teams natin, eh 'yung talagang food and water.”

“However, 'yung mga local government units already designed some innovations na maka-supply ng tubig ano, [there are] areas already that supply [of] water were restored,” he said.

“But may mga areas pa rin na walang supply ng tubig,” he added.

--TeleRadyo, 22 December 2021