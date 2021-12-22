Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA – A non-government organization questioned Wednesday President Rodrigo Duterte's statement that the Philippine government no longer has funds to help Filipinos affected by typhoon Odette.

IBON Foundation executive director Sonny Africa noted the government recently reported higher than targeted revenues and lower than targeted disbursements for 2021.

"The wiggle room right now, from those changes, [is] about P260 billion,” he said in an ANC interview.

“If the government just lets go of its obsession with fiscal consolidation and controlling deficits, that’s a considerable amount of spending, I think, that can be spent for Odette and other emergency needs of the country."

“So it’s a political choice, it is not a problem of having funds for what needs to be done," he said, adding that supplemental appropriations can be deployed in areas hardest hit by the typhoon.

Zy-za Suzara of think tank iLEAD also agreed that the government can source funds for Odette relief from 3 different sources.

“There might be around P10 billion if we’re going for humanitarian relief and emergency operations if we’re going to look at three special purpose funds that’s always in the national budget,” she said.

Suzara said the social welfare, public works, agriculture and health departments, and other frontline agencies have quick response funds in their budgets.

"The quick response funds are always released to them at the start of every fiscal year and whenever it’s depleted, DBM proactively augments that fund,” she explained.

Another source of funding is the calamity fund or national disaster risk reduction and management fund, which is around P20 billion.

"I believe in the current year’s budget there’s still a balance of around P4.5 billion if I’m not mistaken, and remember that the 2020 national budget is still valid until the end of December 2021.”

“So when I checked the reports of (Department of Budget and Management) there’s still around P2 billion from that. So we’re looking already at around P6.5 billion just from the balance of the two valid calamity funds.”

President Duterte can also use his contingency fund, which is supposed to be used for a massive catastrophe such as a supertyphoon, Suzara added.

“And I was listening to some interviews of (Budget Undersecretary) Tina Canda last night, and she did mention that there’s about P4 billion balance from the president’s contingent fund.”

The President on Saturday said the national government will raise an initial amount of P2 billion to help areas hit by Typhoon Odette, as he admitted that expenses to address the COVID-19 pandemic this year have depleted the state’s coffers.

Africa, however, said this is simply not true.

“By the simple fact that there’s less spending, and there’s more revenues, and they’re gloating about, ‘Hey, we’re gonna push down the deficit share of GDP this year because of our great performance.’ They know there are funds there to be spent. So that line that there’s no money to be spent, that’s untrue factually.”

He added: “It is simply not true that the government has no money for the Odette response.”

Asked why they think Duterte made the statement that state funds have been used up because of expenses to combat the pandemic, both Africa and Suzara noted that the President seems to be echoing the sentiments of his economic managers.

“I think in a lot of ways the President is just saying what the economic managers want him to say, that we don’t want to spend more than we need to, and the qualification about we need to spend is always very low,” noted Africa.

“That’s been the track record in the spending for public health measures during COVID-19, that’s…the response in terms of emergency cash assistance and ayuda for all those in need because of the lockdowns.”

“I think in a lot of ways, the President just gets fed these ideas by economic managers, so we actually wanna drill the point that, it’s this obsession with fiscal consolidation, fiscal restraint, getting a low budget deficit."

“I mean, instead of, you know, looking for some fiscal benefits that will only manifest over the long term into certain terms of lowering borrowing, if there’s an emergency, if it’s an urgent need right now, I think what should be top of mind is mobilizing what resources are available for what the government needs,” he explained.

Suzara also added that the president seems to be listening mostly to advice from the Department of Finance (DOF) on cash supply.

“I think the president mostly listens to DOF which talks about financing, or the cash supply. And if we talk about the cash supply, it really is inadequate and that’s the reason why, as Sonny mentioned. The government needs to borrow, but then because they need to borrow, they’re very much concerned about fiscal prudence, fiscal consolidation and all of these things,” she explained.

“But at the heart of it, it’s really a governance issue,” Suzara said.

“It’s an economic governance issue. This is because, when you have a disaster like this, that had catastrophic effects on so many provinces in the Philippines, you need a president who’s able to lead and able to consolidate his cabinet and know which government agencies are in charge of what.”

“And the department that’s in charge of the budget is obviously, is the DBM. We cannot just be listening to the Finance secretary.”

“He needs to be able to consult with the Department of Budget and Management because they’re the ones tracking the balances of the appropriations, how much has been released to the government agencies, so I think it’s really more of a leadership & governance issue,” she said.

Africa added that there is no economic basis to say there’s no money for what needs to be done to help Odette victims.

“There’s just no economic, rational basis to say that there’s no money for what needs to be done to help the 300,000 families affected, the 1.1 million Filipinos affected,” he said.

“It’s just so insensitive, I mean, it’s the holiday season for Christ’s sake. To be saying that, it’s just awful governance all around.”

--ANC, 22 December 2021

