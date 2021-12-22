Home  >  News

Kilalang tindahan ng hamon sa Quiapo dinagsa

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Dec 22 2021 10:24 AM | Updated as of Dec 22 2021 10:26 AM

MAYNILA - Mahaba na ang pila sa sikat na bilihan ng hamon para sa Noche Buena sa Carlos Palanca Street sa Quiapo, Maynila Miyerkoles ng umaga.

Ang hamon ay isa sa tradisyonal na inihahain sa Noche Buena ng maraming pamilyang Pilipino kaya kahit nasa gitna ng pandemya ay mayroon pa ring pumila para makabili nito.

Mayroong madaling araw pa nagsimulang pumila sa kalsada habang naghihintay na magbukas ang tindahan.

Hindi naman nagtaas ang presyo ng hamon sa naturang tindahan kahit pa mataas ang presyo ngayon ng karneng baboy.

Hanggang alas-6 ng gabi bukas ang naturang tindahan. Pero dahil dinudumog ito dahil mayroong mga suki na bultuhan ang binibili para ibenta sa ibang lugar, minabuti ng iba na agahan ang pagpunta para hindi maubusan ng gusto nilang klase ng hamon.

- TeleRadyo 22 Disyembre 2021
