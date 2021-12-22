Home  >  News

6 regions placed under state of calamity in Odette's wake

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Dec 22 2021 10:22 PM

President Duterte placed a number of regions hit by typhoon Odette under a state of calamity. Critics, meanwhile, said the late announcement had slowed down aid distribution. - The World Tonight, ANC, December 22, 2021
