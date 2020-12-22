Under fire for viral slay committed by member, PNP reminds public about 'heroic' police acts

Watch also in iWantTFC

The Philippine National Police on Tuesday asked the public to remember the previous "heroic acts" of its personnel as the organization fought allegations of impunity and abuse, after an officer killed his 2 unarmed neighbors in broad daylight in Tarlac.

"Ginagalang po namin lahat ng nagiging akusasyon ngayon... Pero tingnan din ho natin iyong napakaraming magandang halimbawa na nai-share na rin po ng ating mga kapulisan. Hindi na po mabilang ito," said PNP spokesman Brig. Gen. Ildebrandi Usana.

(We respect all the accusations. But let us also look at the many good examples that our police shared. Those are countless.)

"Siguro naman, magiging fair and just din na bigyan ding pansin ang mga heroic acts ng ating kapulisan," he said in a public briefing.

(Perhaps it will be fair and just to give attention to the heroic acts of our policemen, too.)

The PNP is considering testing the mental health of its officers every 6 months or yearly, said Usana.

"Rest assured, we will still be here--ready, willing and able to protect our people," he said.

Watch part of the briefing here.