PNP reviewing dismissed cases of cop in Tarlac slays

The Philippine National Police said on Tuesday it was reviewing the dismissal of previous cases against a policeman who shot dead his 2 unarmed neighbors and sparked calls for an end to authorities' alleged impunity.

"Medyo mabibigat po ang mga kaso sa kaniya... We will validate and of course the presumption of innocence is placed upon him," PNP spokesman Police Brig. Gen. Ildebrandi Usana said in a public briefing.

(The cases against him are a bit heavy.)

In 2019, 2 cases of grave misconduct for homicide were filed against Police Senior Master Sgt. Jonel Nuezca, and were dismissed "for lack of substantial evidence."

He was also accused of serious neglect of duty in 2016 for failing to attend a court hearing as a witness in a drug case. In 2014, Nuezca was suspended for a month for less grave neglect of duty for refusing to take a drug test.

Watch part of the briefing here.