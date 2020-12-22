Most off-duty cops 'responsible enough' not to use firearms in personal feuds: PNP
ABS-CBN News
Posted at Dec 22 2020 03:00 PM
CHR Tarlac killing not isolated case, PNP Tarlac killing isolated case, Jonel Nuezca, Sonia Gregorio, Frank Anthony Gregorio, PNP, Philippine National Police, Rodrigo Duterte, killer cop Tarlac
- /spotlight/12/22/20/the-uk-coronavirus-variant-what-we-know
- /video/news/12/22/20/under-fire-for-viral-slay-committed-by-member-pnp-reminds-public-about-heroic-police-acts
- /news/12/22/20/duterte-to-spend-christmas-in-hometown
- /entertainment/12/22/20/jed-madela-may-sakripisyo-para-sa-pamilya-ngayong-pasko
- /business/12/22/20/list-banks-announce-schedules-for-christmas-holidays