Most off-duty cops 'responsible enough' not to use firearms in personal feuds: PNP

The Philippine National Police said on Tuesday that most of its personnel are "responsible enough" to refrain from using their service firearms in personal fights while they are not on duty.

An off-duty policeman this week sparked outrage for killing his unarmed female neighbor and her son over an argument on the use of an improvised canon in broad daylight. He used his service firearm in the deed caught on video.

Police were trained to use their firearm "as a defense of oneself or stranger," said PNP spokesman Brig. Gen. Ildebrandi Usana.

"Ang mga pulis officers are responsible to make sure na kahit off-duty nila ay kaya nilang pangalagaan ang firearm nila," he said in a public briefing.

Asked to clarify if off-duty officers will continue to carry their guns, Usana said, "Opo (yes)."

