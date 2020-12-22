Amid outrage over killer cop, PNP spox says good ones outnumber PNP crooks

Watch also in iWantTFC

Members of the Philippine National Police (PNP) who want to serve the country outnumber those who abuse their power, its spokesperson said on Tuesday, after an off-duty officer shot dead an unarmed woman and her son in broad daylight.

"Less than 5 percent" of the PNP's 221,000-strong force had committed violations, said PNP spokesman Brig. Gen. Ildebrandi Usana.

"Nakikita po natin na mas maraming pulis na matitino, mas maraming pong ang interes makapagsilbi nang tapat sa bayan. At marami po kaming nagawa sa mamamayan na hindi nagagawa naman ng iba pang nasa government," he said in a public briefing.

(We see that there are more good policemen, there are more officers who want to serve the country. And we have done many things for our citizens that others in the government could not.)

"So I guess this is unfair to the Philippine National Police na akusahan dahil sa kagagawan lang isang police officer," he added.

(This is unfair to the Philippine National Police to be accused just because of one police officer.)

Police Senior Master Sgt. Jonel Nuezca shot his neighbors in front of his daughter after an alleged altercation over the use of an improvised canon on Sunday. The incident was caught on video.

"That is personal to him at hindi po ito connected sa kaniyang (this is not connected to his) performance as a police officer," said Usana.

"We would still suggest sa mga police officers na maging mahinahon at huwag mapang-init ang ulo pagdating sa mga usapin na nakapaloob sa kanilang community, lalo na sa kanilang neighbors," he added.

(Be calm and don't be hotheaded when it comes to issues in their community, especially their neighbors.)