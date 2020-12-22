Home  >  News

4 minero patay, 6 nawawala sa landslide sa Toledo City

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Dec 22 2020 07:55 PM

Patay ang 4 na minero habang 6 pa ang nawawala sa pagguho ng lupa sa isang minahan sa Toledo City, Cebu. Nagpa-Patrol, DX Lapid. TV Patrol, Martes, 22 Disyembre 2020

