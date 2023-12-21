Watch more on iWantTFC

A civilian convoy carrying supplies to frontliners in the West Philippine Sea will not back down from Chinese aggression in the country's waters.

Rafaela David, Akbayan party president and Atin Ito Coalition co-convenor, said the December 10 supply mission to the West Philippine Sea was just an inaugural mission "because ordinary Filipinos should be able to visit its own seas."

"We want to send a strong message to China na nagkakaisa ang mga Pilipino mula sa gobyerno man hanggang sa mamamayan, sa iba't ibang sektor. Iba't ibang henerasyon, nagkakaisa tayo. Hindi tayo magpapabully sa China," she said in a TeleRadyo Serbisyo interview.

The civilian-led convoy that was supposed to bring gifts and donations to Philippine troops and residents in the West Philippine Sea returned to El Nido, Palawan last December 10 after being shadowed by two Chinese Navy ships, one Chinese Coast Guard vessel, and one Chinese cargo ship.

David said a second civilian convoy is being eyed in summer when the seas are calmer. She said the convoy will coordinate with the Philippine Coast Guard to ensure the safety of the mission.

"Ang dala po natin ay mga regalo, sila ang dala nila ay kanyon. Kailangan ipakita natin na hindi tayo magpapatinag, na matapang ang mga Pilipino," she said.