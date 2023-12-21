Home  >  News

Expert: COVID variant of interest JN.1 may already be in PH

Posted at Dec 21 2023 11:35 PM

An infectious disease expert warns that the new COVID variant of interest JN.1 may have already entered the Philippines. But he assures the public that it is not a cause for panic. —The World Tonight, ANC, December 21, 2023
