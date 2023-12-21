Home > News Expert: COVID variant of interest JN.1 may already be in PH ABS-CBN News Posted at Dec 21 2023 11:35 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC An infectious disease expert warns that the new COVID variant of interest JN.1 may have already entered the Philippines. But he assures the public that it is not a cause for panic. —The World Tonight, ANC, December 21, 2023 Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ANC, The World Tonight, ANC promo Read More: COVID COVID-19 coronavirus ANC The World Tonight COVID variant of interest JN.1 COVID variant of interest JN.1