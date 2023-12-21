Home > News Ex-cop offers to retract allegation vs. De Lima ABS-CBN News Posted at Dec 21 2023 11:25 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC Another witness has offered to recant his previous testimony which implicated former senator Leila de Lima in her remaining drug case. The new twist comes as the Justice Department insists a court order for the prison transfer of other witnesses in De Lima’s case is invalid. —The World Tonight, ANC, December 21, 2023 Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ANC, The World Tonight, ANC promo Read More: ANC The World Tonight Leila De Lima