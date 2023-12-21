Home  >  News

Ex-cop offers to retract allegation vs. De Lima

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Dec 21 2023 11:25 PM

Watch more on iWantTFC

Another witness has offered to recant his previous testimony which implicated former senator Leila de Lima in her remaining drug case.

The new twist comes as the Justice Department insists a court order for the prison transfer of other witnesses in De Lima’s case is invalid.

—The World Tonight, ANC, December 21, 2023
Read More:  ANC   The World Tonight   Leila De Lima  