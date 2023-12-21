China: We hope the Philippines will make rational decisions

Watch more on iWantTFC

China hopes the Philippines will work properly with the country to manage the situation in the South China Sea, China's foreign ministry said on Thursday (December 21).

The comments came after its foreign minister Wang Yi told the Philippines to address through dialogue serious difficulties in their relations over the South China Sea, warning that any miscalculation would prompt Beijing to defend itself and "respond resolutely."

Beijing and Manila have traded sharp accusations in recent months over run-ins involving fishing boats, coastguard ships and other vessels in the South China Sea, a strategic trade corridor where the two countries have overlapping claims.

China lays claim to most of the waters within a so-called Nine Dash Line, which is also contested by Brunei, Malaysia, Taiwan and Vietnam.

