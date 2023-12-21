Home > News China: We hope the Philippines will make rational decisions Reuters Posted at Dec 21 2023 05:05 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC China hopes the Philippines will work properly with the country to manage the situation in the South China Sea, China's foreign ministry said on Thursday (December 21). China blames Philippines for incidents in South China Sea The comments came after its foreign minister Wang Yi told the Philippines to address through dialogue serious difficulties in their relations over the South China Sea, warning that any miscalculation would prompt Beijing to defend itself and "respond resolutely." China warns Philippines to 'act with caution' after maritime clashes Philippines causing trouble? 'Only China believes in what they are saying' - Teodoro Beijing and Manila have traded sharp accusations in recent months over run-ins involving fishing boats, coastguard ships and other vessels in the South China Sea, a strategic trade corridor where the two countries have overlapping claims. China lays claim to most of the waters within a so-called Nine Dash Line, which is also contested by Brunei, Malaysia, Taiwan and Vietnam. (Production: Wang Shubing, Xihao Jiang) Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber anc promo Read More: china south china sea west philippine sea beijing wang wenbin