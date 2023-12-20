Home  >  News

BSP says unlikely to cut rates in next months

Lady Vicencio, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Dec 21 2023 12:59 AM | Updated as of Dec 21 2023 01:04 AM

Watch more on iWantTFC

The Philippine Central Bank remains hawkish on its monetary policy amid higher than expected headline inflation. — The World Tonight, ANC, December 20, 2023
Read More:  ANC   The World Tonight   BSP   Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas   inflation   economy   rates  