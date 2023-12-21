Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA — Activist and former lawmaker Teddy Casiño on Thursday explained what took him so long to legally counter the "malicious" accusations against him by SMNI hosts Lorraine Badoy and Jeffrey Celiz.

Casiño on Monday filed a civil suit against Badoy and Celiz, accusing them of persistent false accusations linking him to terrorism and rebellion.

In an interview with ANC's Headstart, Casiño said responding to the duo's relentless red-tagging became too overwhelming after they snagged a TV program at SMNI.

"At first I chose to ignore their accusations and false statements because I felt no one would believe them. Later on I decided to create my own YouTube channel and activate my social media accounts to counter them. But in 2021 they had a regular daily TV program at SMNI so I could not possibly counter the barrage of false and malicious information they're doing," said Casiño.

Casino said when Badoy and Celiz "escalated their attacks" in 2022, he started to collect and document their actions, which he used for filing the civil case.

This is the third case filed against Celiz and Badoy.

Carol Araullo and her son Atom also filed a similar case last September.