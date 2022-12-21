Watch more on iWantTFC

Metro Manila may implement a single ticketing system for traffic violations around the end of the first quarter of 2023 once more details have been ironed out, San Juan Mayor Francis Zamora said Wednesday.

The system will standardize the fines for 20 common violations, including disregarding traffic signs, beating the red light, and counterflow, said Zamora, who heads the Metro Manila Council.

“I have attended the technical working group meetings and what’s nice is some (local government units) have higher fines, some have lower fines, but in essence, all LGUs have agreed to standardize,” Zamora told ANC’s Headstart.

“We will be having one more technical working group meeting by January hosted by San Juan with hopes of implementing this during the first quarter of 2023,” he added.



The new ticketing system will allow violators to settle fines through digital payment channels.

Metro Manila will integrate its system with the Land Transportation Office (LTO), allowing authorities to see how many violations a motorist has committed, which would serve as basis for "demerit points", Zamora said.

Authorities could confiscate the license of a motorist with 10 demerit points, the mayor earlier said.



Zamora said government would need new technology to integrate the LTO system with that of the local governments.

“We’ll have to procure certain IT equipment to be able to integrate with them, and again, part of the discussion is will each LGU procure or will the MMDA procure for us?” he said.

“We will have to finalize all of these things, that is why we’re looking at the end of the first quarter as the possible jumpstart of the single ticketing system,” he added.

— ANC, 21 December 2022

