Ilang araw bago mag-Pasko, humiling ng isang regalo kay Pangulong Ferdinand Marcos Jr. ang Bureau of Corrections para sa persons deprived of liberty. Ang hinihinging aginaldo'y pirmahan na ang hiling nilang executive clemency at pardon sa mga inmate na inabot na ng sobrang katandaan sa kulungan. Nagpa-Patrol, Sherrie Ann Torres. TV Patrol, Miyerkoles, 21 Disyembre 2022