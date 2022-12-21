Home  >  News

BuCor may hiling kay Marcos para sa ilang persons deprived of liberty

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Dec 21 2022 09:56 PM

Ilang araw bago mag-Pasko, humiling ng isang regalo kay Pangulong Ferdinand Marcos Jr. ang Bureau of Corrections para sa persons deprived of liberty. Ang hinihinging aginaldo'y pirmahan na ang hiling nilang executive clemency at pardon sa mga inmate na inabot na ng sobrang katandaan sa kulungan. Nagpa-Patrol, Sherrie Ann Torres. TV Patrol, Miyerkoles, 21 Disyembre 2022

