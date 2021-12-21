Home  >  News

'This is a new era': Imee sinabing 'unifying' leader si Bongbong

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Dec 21 2021 08:10 PM

Iginiit ni Sen. Imee Marcos na magiging "unifying" president ang kapatid niyang si Bongbong Marcos sakaling palarin itong manalo sa Halalan 2022. Aniya, bagong "era" na ang ginagalawan ng mga Pinoy at nahusgahan na umano sila ng kasaysayan partikular na sa isyu ng martial law ng kaniyang ama. Nagpa-Patrol, Karen Davila. TV Patrol, Martes, 21 Disyembre 2021


 

