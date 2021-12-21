Home  >  News

Palawan residents struggle to contact relatives amid downed communication lines

Posted at Dec 21 2021 11:25 PM

The restoration of critical utilities in Palawan is expected to take a week or more.

The province also urgently needs construction materials along with other relief supplies. - The World Tonight, ANC, December 21, 2021
 
