'Odette' survivors appeal for aid amid dwindling food supply

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Dec 21 2021 11:47 PM

Typhoon relief operations hit a snag in hard-hit Siargao Island and Dinagat Islands, leaving many residents on the brink of starvation. - The World Tonight, ANC, December 21, 2021
 
