MANILA – The National Grid Corporation of the Philippines has restored a number of power transmission lines in Visayas and Mindanao, its spokesperson said Tuesday.

“We have restored several areas particularly in Mindanao. Almost all the affected areas there have been restored as regard transmission, except for the provinces of Surigao del Norte and Surigao del Sur,” Atty. Cynthia Alabanza told ANC’s “Rundown.”

Areas where the NGCP has restored transmission lines include Agusan del Norte and Agusan del Sur, as well as the northern part of Cebu province connected to the cooperatives of VECO and CEBECO II.

Other areas that have restored transmission lines include Leyte and Samar, particularly the cooperatives of DORELCO and SAMELCO.

Alabanza stressed, however, that the restoration of transmission doesn’t necessarily mean the areas already have power.

“I just wanna clarify thought that while transmission services may be normalized in some areas, this does not necessarily mean that consumers at the household and commercial levels already have electricity.”

“Because we still have to hand off that power to the distribution utilities and the cooperatives before they reach the household level and the commercial establishments,” she explained.

Alabanza said they are still hoping to complete aerial inspection of other Odette-affected areas.

“In the islands of Leyte and Negros, we still have not completed the aerial patrol and the foot patrol necessary for our damage assessment. But having said that, we have monitored a huge number of transmission structures that were affected by the onslaught of typhoon Odette.”

She added, “Leyte itself also has 155 damaged poles. That is just the initial count for Leyte, aerial patrol is still ongoing as of today.”

The official said they have yet to give a restoration date for the areas they are still inspecting.

“But I just wanna clarify that even without the restoration schedule, NGCP still is simultaneously conducting repairs along all these transmission facilities that are affected,” she said.

A government official said Friday that around 3.16 million Filipinos do not have electricity at home after Typhoon Odette knocked out power lines in their areas during its onslaught.

--ANC, 21 December 2021