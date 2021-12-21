Don't be scammed: NDRRMC says won't ask for donations
ABS-CBN News
Posted at Dec 21 2021 12:58 PM
ANC, ANC Top, ANC Exclusives, NDRRMC, Typhoon Odette, scam, Odette, donation, Mark Timbal
- /news/12/21/21/odette-damage-in-southern-leyte-pegged-at-p3-billion
- /overseas/12/21/21/moderna-says-booster-shot-effective-vs-omicron
- /overseas/12/21/21/now-dominant-omicron-variant-drives-surge-in-covid-cases-across-us
- /life/12/21/21/jennylyn-dennis-give-glimpse-of-mountain-hideaway
- /business/12/21/21/filipino-chinese-community-raises-p20-m-for-odette-relief