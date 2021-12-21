Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA - The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council will not be soliciting for monetary donation to the victims of Typhoon Odette, its spokesperson said Tuesday.

As posted on its official social media account, in-kind donations are to be coordinated with the Office of Civil Defense and the Department of Social Welfare and Development at these numbers respectively: 0917-827-5743 and 0927-436-1039.

"Kayo po ang tatawag sa amin, hindi po kami tatawag kasi marami pong nagpapakilala na sila daw po ay nanghihingi ng donasyon. Umiiwas po tayo sa mga scam na iyan," NDRRMC Spokesman Mark Timbal told ANC's Headstart.

(You will call us, we won't call you because a lot will introduce themselves as asking for donations. We are avoiding those scams.)

Timbal said the agency is open to cash donations, but these will have to be deposited directly to the banks as their personnel will not receive these themselves.

Priority needs at areas ravaged by Typhoon Odette include food, water, shelter and shelter repair materials, and hygiene items.

The typhoon, the strongest to hit the Philippines this year, wreaked havoc in the Visayas and Mindanao islands this week. Latest data from NDRRMC tally at least 156 fatalities.