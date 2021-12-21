Home  >  News

Gasolinahan, water refilling station sa Dinagat Islands pinilahan

Posted at Dec 21 2021 08:07 PM

Pinipilahan ng mga residente ang ilang gasolinahan at water refilling station sa Dinagat Islands, na matinding sinalanta ng Bagyong Odette. Nagpa-Patrol, Anjo Bagaoisan. TV Patrol, Martes, 21 Disyembre 2021

