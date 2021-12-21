Watch more on iWantTFC

President Rodrigo Duterte has given "guidance" on addressing the needs of typhoon Odette survivors in Negros Occidental during a visit to the province, his office said on Tuesday.

Duterte attended a situation briefing by Negros Occidental Governor Eugenio Jose “Bong” Lacson in Kabankalan City on Monday, said Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles.

"The President provided guidance and issued several directives to national agencies to address the immediate concerns of the local governments of Negros Occidental and Negros Oriental," Nograles said in a statement.

"President Duterte also vowed to raise additional funds, estimated at P10 billion, for the rehabilitation and recovery efforts in the typhoon-affected areas," he added.



Footage uploaded by government broadcaster PTV showed trees uprooted and houses smashed to the ground by the typhoon in Negros.

Nograles said the social welfare department would continue providing family food packs, water and shelter to residents, while housing assistance will be given to those with damaged homes.

Uprooted trees will be cleared from the roads and used as construction materials for houses by the public works department. The agency will also help with river dredging as soon as funds are available, said Nograles.

He said farmers and fishers will receive agricultural assistance.

The trade department will monitor reports of price hikes, including generators, which are reportedly being sold at twice their usual prices, added the official.

Authorities will also "work double time" to restore telecommunication networks and internet connectivity in affected regions, Nograles said.

He said Duterte also gave instructions "to immediately complete the construction" of the Kabankalan airstrip.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with all the families affected by this natural calamity. We thank our people for showcasing the Filipino bayanihan spirit in helping our kababayans in this time of great need," Nograles said.

"We likewise express our sincere gratitude to our friends in the international community and partners for their show of support, solidarity, and readiness to extend assistance to the Philippines," said the Palace official.

Odette was at one point a super typhoon under US classification when it slammed into the central and southern Philippines late last week, bringing heavy rains and swamping villages.

The death toll from Odette is at 375, police said in a report on Monday, making it one of the deadliest typhoons to have hit the Philippines.

The count, which according to police was subject to validation, is far greater than the 58 deaths recorded by the national disaster agency, which said it was still checking reports from affected areas.

Odette displaced nearly 490,000 people in the Philippines before moving toward the South China Sea over the weekend.

It left a trail of destruction in the provinces of Bohol, Cebu, Leyte, and Surigao del Norte, including Siargao, which is popular with surfers, and the Dinagat Islands.

— With a report from Reuters