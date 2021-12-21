DSWD: Paghatid ng tulong sa 'Odette' victims pahirapan

Watch more on iWantTFC

Aminado ang Department of Social Welfare and Development na pahirapan ang agarang paghahatid ng tulong sa ilang nasalanta ng Bagyong Odette. Naglayag naman ang mga barko ng Philippine Navy at Philippine Coast Guard para maghatid ng relief goods. Kaliwa't kanang tulong din ang ipinaaabot ng international community at iba't ibang organisasyon. Sa kabila nito, nangangamba ang ilang local government unit na kapusin ang supply ng pagkain. Nagpa-Patrol, Jeffrey Hernaez. TV Patrol, Martes, 21 Disyembre 2021