The timeline for the return of communication lines in some areas pummeled by typhoon Odette remains unclear for now, an official said on Tuesday.

Areas where Odette knocked down communication lines late last week include the holiday island of Siargao in Surigao Del Norte, and Dinagat Islands, said DICT Undersecretary Manny Caintic.

Asked when communication would be restored there, he said, "Sa ngayon, wala akong maibigay na eksaktong petsa para d’yan."

(For now, I cannot give an exact date on that.)

Photo shows the extent of destruction in Dinagat Islands as Vice President Leni Robredo visits the province to assess the situation. OVP/ Handout

Caintic said it was difficult to restore communication while an area is still experiencing power outage. The DICT is helping the energy department transport personnel and equipment, and clear toppled electric posts, he said.

Authorities earlier said they aimed to restore electricity in parts of the central and southern Philippines before Christmas this week.

In the meantime, the DICT is providing local officials emergency communication systems in Odette-hit areas, said Caintic.

He said the agency would also set up sites offering free WiFi and calls.