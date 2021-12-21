Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA – Around 85 percent of houses in Southern Leyte were damaged in the onslaught of typhoon Odette, an official said Tuesday.

“Ito Sir ay talagang hardest hit kami sa typhoon Odette, kaya andaming mga bahay na talagang na-topple down, totally damaged po, abot ng mga 85 percent dito sa Southern Leyte saka kokonti na lang talaga ang tumatayo at hindi nasisira,” said Danilo Atienza of the province’s disaster council.

The official said they are still verifying reports of about 20 casualties and seven missing in their province.

“May initial po na missing na around seven. Pero expected siguro meron pang mga additional information ngayon kasi ito ay isa lang po na data na nakukuha natin.”

Atienza also said they are still struggling to reach some far-flung areas.

He said the people of Southern Leyte need food, potable water, and temporary shelter.

“Ngayon po ay talagang nangangailangan yung mga tao dito sa Southern Leyte ng pagkain tsaka ng tubig mainom, considering yung mga tubig ay medyo hindi pa safe dahil sa nagiging polluted.”

“At yung mga temporary shelters dahil madaming bahay na talagang na-topple down, kaya kailangan ng mga tao na nasa evacuation centers ngayon ng temporary shelter.”

Atienza said the local government managed to pre-position some relief goods for distribution. He noted, however, that they still need help.

“Sana yung mga gustong tumulong po ay maibigay para mabigyan natin yung mga affected communities ng mga urgent needs nila—pagkain tsaka tubig tsaka temporary shelter.”

--TeleRadyo, 21 December 2021