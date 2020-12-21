Home  >  News

'Vicky' leaves at least 8 dead

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Dec 21 2020 10:48 PM

At least 8 people were dead following the onslaught of Tropical Depression Vicky in the Philippines.

Parts of the country remain flooded, including provinces still reeling from Typhoon Ulysses. - The World Tonight, ANC, December 21, 2020
