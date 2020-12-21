Home  >  News

PH to look into new protocols to prevent entry of coronavirus strain

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Dec 21 2020 10:53 PM

A growing number of nations are shutting their doors to travelers from the UK as the country reports the spread of a new and more infectious coronavirus strain.

But the Philippine health department won't follow suit for now. - The World Tonight, ANC, December 21, 2020
 
