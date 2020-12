Palace denies rumors about Christmas, New Year lockdown in M. Manila

Watch also in iWantTFC

Malacañang denied on Monday that Metro Manila's 12 million people will be locked down during the Christmas and New Year's holidays to arrest the spread of the novel coronavirus.

"Fake news din na magkaka-lockdown mula Dec. 23 hanggang Jan. 3, 2021. Ito po ay mga walang hiya na gusto lang siraan ang ating Pasko," Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque told reporters.

President Rodrigo Duterte will announce January quarantine classifications in the last week of December, Roque said.

The Philippines has recorded a total of 459,789 confirmed COVID-19 cases, as of Dec. 20, including 21,708 active infections, 8,947 deaths, and 429,134 recoveries.

