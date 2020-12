Pacquiao dodges questions on 2022 plans, says it's not time to talk politics

Watch also in iWantTFC

MANILA - Sen. Manny Pacquiao on Monday said it's not time to talk about politics as he dodged questions about possibly running in the 2022 presidential elections.

Rumors about his plans swirled after he was installed as national president of the PDP-Laban party, where President Rodrigo Duterte belongs. The lawmaker also recently launched PayPac, an online payment platform envisioned to make cross-border transactions easier, especially for overseas Filipino workers.

"Magiging hypocrite naman ako kung hindi natin, walang admission dyan. Pero sinasabi ko nga, ayoko munang ilagay yung politics sa isipan ko dahil in that way, hindi ka makakagawa dun sa dapat mong tulungan, dapat mong ma-achieve until the day of election," Pacquiao told ANC's Headstart.

The boxer-turned-senator said his dealbreaker in deciding to run for the chief executive post would be an anointment from God. This is despite Duterte's remarks from 2017 that he wants Pacquiao to be the next president of the country.

Meanwhile, Pacquiao said his PayPac platform has long been planned, but the COVID-19 pandemic stalled its rollout.

As president of PDP-Laban, he said he wants to hold seminars among members to educate them on the importance of political parties and minimize turncoatism during election season.