NDRRMC lacks funds for rescuers' hazard pay

Watch also in iWantTFC

Video courtesy of PTV

The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council said on Monday that it lacked funds to provide hazard pay to rescuers who are facing the twin threat of calamities and the COVID-19 pandemic.

Twenty-four disaster officers from Northern Samar over the weekened asked President Duterte and the NDRRMC to compensate them and other workers on the ground for facing various hazards.

“Ang budgetary requirement na iyan ay hindi po covered sa ngayon ng National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management fund,” NDRRMC Executive Director Ricardo Jalad said in a public briefing.

(The budgetary requirement for that is not covered for now by the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management fund.)

“Siguro ang magagawa ng [NDRRMC] ay magsagawa ng polisiya para sa pagbigay ng hazard pay sa mga rescuers,” he added.

(Perhaps what the NDRRMC can is draft a policy to give hazard pay to rescuers.)