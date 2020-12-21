Home  >  News

ANC

Locsin not in favor of firing Duque amid 'botched vaccine deal'

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Dec 21 2020 10:58 PM

Two Philippine government officials who earlier accused the country's health chief, Francisco Duque III, of bungling a COVID-19 vaccine deal with Pfizer, now oppose calls for him to resign. - The World Tonight, ANC, December 21, 2020
 
