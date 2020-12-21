Home  >  News

Galvez says talks with COVID-19 vaccine manufacturers in 'advanced stages'

Posted at Dec 21 2020 10:55 PM

The official tasked with procuring COVID-19 vaccines for the country warned of what he calls "unfounded accusations" that may derail the already advanced stage of negotiations with pharmaceutical companies. - The World Tonight, ANC, December 21, 2020
