Galvez says talks with COVID-19 vaccine manufacturers in 'advanced stages'
ABS-CBN News
Posted at Dec 21 2020 10:55 PM
ANC, The World Tonight, Carlito Galvez Jr., COVID-19 vaccine, coronavirus vaccine
- /video/news/12/21/20/ph-to-look-into-new-protocols-to-prevent-entry-of-coronavirus-strain
- /life/12/21/20/for-the-physically-challenged-artificial-legs-bring-new-hope-this-christmas
- /video/news/12/21/20/vicky-leaves-at-least-8-dead
- /overseas/12/21/20/world-closes-borders-to-britain-as-new-coronavirus-strain-breeds-panic
- /news/12/21/20/64-pass-december-2020-physician-board-exams