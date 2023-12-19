Home  >  News

PH seeks new strategy in maritime row with China

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Dec 20 2023 01:07 AM

Watch more on iWantTFC

The Philippine government searches for a different approach to China's aggression in the West Philippine Sea. President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. admits traditional diplomacy has been of no help at all. — The World Tonight, ANC, December 19, 2023
Read More:  ANC   The World Tonight   Beijing   China   West Philippine Sea   South China Sea   Marcos  