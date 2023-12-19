Home > News PH seeks new strategy in maritime row with China ABS-CBN News Posted at Dec 20 2023 01:07 AM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC The Philippine government searches for a different approach to China's aggression in the West Philippine Sea. President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. admits traditional diplomacy has been of no help at all. — The World Tonight, ANC, December 19, 2023 Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ANC, The World Tonight, ANC promo Read More: ANC The World Tonight Beijing China West Philippine Sea South China Sea Marcos