LPA may exit PAR this Wednesday: PAGASA

The remnant low pressure area (LPA) of tropical depression Kabayan may exit the Philippine area of responsibility Wednesday afternoon or evening, weather bureau PAGASA told ABS-CBN News in an interview.

The LPA was located 185 km south of Puerto Princesa City, Palawan at 3:00 a.m. Wednesday.

Scattered rains will be experienced in Zamboanga Peninsula, Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao, Western Visayas, and MIMAROPA, especially Palawan.

A shear line, which forms when the cool northeast monsoon or Amihan meets the humid easterlies blowing from the Pacific, will also bring scattered rains in Aurora, CALABARZON, and the Bicol Region.

Cagayan Valley and Cordillera Administrative Region will be cloudy with rains due to the Amihan.

Flooding and landslides are possible in the aforementioned areas, especially during occasions of moderate to heavy rains.

Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon will have generally fair weather with possible light rains from the Amihan while the rest of Visayas and Mindanao will be warm and humid with possible isolated afternoon or evening thunderstorm.

Batanes and northern coasts of Ilocos Norte and Cagayan including Babuyan Islands remain a no-sail zone due to big waves generated by Amihan.

No other weather disturbance is forecast to affect the country until the end of the year, PAGASA said last Monday.