Home  >  News

ANC

Remulla says missing cockfight enthusiasts likely dead

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Dec 20 2022 11:07 PM

Watch more on iWantTFC

Philippine Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla is convinced more than 30 cockfighting enthusiasts who have been missing for more than a year are probably dead.

But this statement is slammed by the victims’ families who remain hopeful their loved ones will still be found. - The World Tonight, ANC, December 20, 2022
 
Read More:  The World Tonight   ANC   Jesus Crispin Remulla   Department of Justice   cockfighting  