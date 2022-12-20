Home > News Remulla says missing cockfight enthusiasts likely dead ABS-CBN News Posted at Dec 20 2022 11:07 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC Philippine Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla is convinced more than 30 cockfighting enthusiasts who have been missing for more than a year are probably dead. But this statement is slammed by the victims’ families who remain hopeful their loved ones will still be found. - The World Tonight, ANC, December 20, 2022 Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber The World Tonight, ANC, Read More: The World Tonight ANC Jesus Crispin Remulla Department of Justice cockfighting /video/news/12/20/22/2-inmates-plan-to-press-charges-vs-zulueta-bantag/video/entertainment/12/20/22/unang-donbelle-teleserye-na-cant-buy-me-love-ipinasilip/video/news/12/20/22/2-inmate-planong-magdemanda-laban-kay-bantag/video/life/12/20/22/banda-nag-iikot-para-manggising-ng-mga-dadalo-sa-simbang-gabi/video/sports/12/20/22/ateneo-kampeon-sa-uaap-mens-basketball