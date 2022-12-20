Home > News Mayor naniniwalang di banta sa buhay ang Boracay sinkholes ABS-CBN News Posted at Dec 20 2022 10:21 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC Naninindigan ang alkalde ng Malay, Aklan na hindi banta sa buhay ang mga sinkhole sa Boracay na nai-report ng Mines and Geosciences Bureau. May nais ding klaruhin ang ilang opisyal ng barangay doon. Nagpa-Patrol, Raphael Bosano. TV Patrol, Martes, 20 Disyembre 2022 Bisitahin ang Patrol.PH para sa iba pang mga balita. Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber PatrolPH, Tagalog news, TV Patrol Read More: PatrolPH Tagalog news rehiyon regions regional news Malay Aklan Mines and Geosciences Bureau Boracay sinkholes /video/news/12/20/22/heavy-rains-bring-floods-trigger-evacuations-in-various-ph-provinces/video/news/12/20/22/remulla-says-missing-cockfight-enthusiasts-likely-dead/video/news/12/20/22/2-inmates-plan-to-press-charges-vs-zulueta-bantag/video/entertainment/12/20/22/unang-donbelle-teleserye-na-cant-buy-me-love-ipinasilip/video/news/12/20/22/2-inmate-planong-magdemanda-laban-kay-bantag