Mayor naniniwalang di banta sa buhay ang Boracay sinkholes

Posted at Dec 20 2022 10:21 PM

Naninindigan ang alkalde ng Malay, Aklan na hindi banta sa buhay ang mga sinkhole sa Boracay na nai-report ng Mines and Geosciences Bureau. May nais ding klaruhin ang ilang opisyal ng barangay doon. Nagpa-Patrol, Raphael Bosano. TV Patrol, Martes, 20 Disyembre 2022

