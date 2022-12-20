Home  >  News

Heavy rains bring floods, trigger evacuations in various PH provinces

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Dec 20 2022 11:13 PM

Several provinces in the Luzon and Visayas regions of the Philippines were hit by floods after days of incessant rains.

Over a hundred persons have also been evacuated from affected areas. - The World Tonight, ANC, December 20, 2022
 
