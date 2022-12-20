Home  >  News

2 inmates plan to press charges vs Zulueta, Bantag over alleged stabbing incidents

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Dec 20 2022 11:06 PM

Two Philippine prison officials linked to the murder of broadcaster Percy Lapid are now the subject of an immigration lookout bulletin.

Suspended Bureau of Corrections chief Gerald Bantag and his former deputy Ricardo Zulueta are also facing new charges for allegedly stabbing two inmates at the national penitentiary earlier this year. - The World Tonight, ANC, December 20, 2022
