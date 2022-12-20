Home > News 2 inmates plan to press charges vs Zulueta, Bantag over alleged stabbing incidents ABS-CBN News Posted at Dec 20 2022 11:06 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC Two Philippine prison officials linked to the murder of broadcaster Percy Lapid are now the subject of an immigration lookout bulletin. Suspended Bureau of Corrections chief Gerald Bantag and his former deputy Ricardo Zulueta are also facing new charges for allegedly stabbing two inmates at the national penitentiary earlier this year. - The World Tonight, ANC, December 20, 2022 Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ANC, The World Tonight Read More: ANC The World Tonight Bureau of Corrections Percy Lapid Percy Lapid slay case Gerald Bantag Ricardo Zulueta New Bilibid Prison /video/entertainment/12/20/22/unang-donbelle-teleserye-na-cant-buy-me-love-ipinasilip/video/news/12/20/22/2-inmate-planong-magdemanda-laban-kay-bantag/video/life/12/20/22/banda-nag-iikot-para-manggising-ng-mga-dadalo-sa-simbang-gabi/video/sports/12/20/22/ateneo-kampeon-sa-uaap-mens-basketball/video/news/12/20/22/mayor-naniniwalang-di-banta-sa-buhay-ang-boracay-sinkholes