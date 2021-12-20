Home  >  News

Typhoon-devastated Palawan seeks aid

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Dec 20 2021 11:04 PM

Appeals for aid to the Philippine province of Palawan are flooding social media.

Odette destroyed or damaged numerous structures there, including the Coast Guard station on Pag-asa Island. - The World Tonight, ANC, December 20, 2021
 
