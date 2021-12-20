Home  >  News

PatrolPH
TV Patrol

Negros Oriental at Occidental isinailalim sa state of calamity

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Dec 20 2021 08:09 PM

Watch more on iWantTFC

Higit 50 ang naitalang patay sa Negros Oriental at lampas 30 naman sa Negros Occidental dahil sa Bagyong Odette. Isinailalim na sa state of calamity ang 2 lalawigan. Nagpa-Patrol, Romeo Subaldo. TV Patrol, Lunes, 20 Disyembre 2021

Bisitahin ang Patrol.PH para sa iba pang mga balita.
Read More:  PatrolPH   Tagalog news   rehiyon   regions   regional news   Odette   Odette PH   Negros Occidental   Negros Oriental  