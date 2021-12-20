Home  >  News

#OdettePH: Mga negosyo sa Surigao City unti-unti nang binubuksan

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Dec 20 2021 08:55 AM

SURIGAO CITY—Unti-unti nang binubuksan ang mga negosyo sa Surigao City bilang bahagi ng pagbabangon ng lungsod matapos ang pananalasa ng Bagyong Odette.

Ayon sa alkalde, pinipilit na nilang magbukas ang mga bangko, kainan, supermarket at iba pang negosyo kahit limitado ang operasyon nito.

Pero pahirapan pa rin ang sitwasyon sa lungsod dahil hindi pa rin naibabalik ang suplay ng tubig at kuryente.

Nananawagan din ang lokal na pamahalaan ng tulong-pinansiyal para sa mga libo-libong residente na nasira ang bahay at ari-arian.

Apela naman ng LGU sa mga tutulong, idiretso ang mga relief goods sa city hall dahil wala pa ring maayos na communication services sa lugar.

—Ulat ni Anjo Bagaoisan, ABS-CBN News

