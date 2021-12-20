Home  >  News

Komunikasyon, kuryente, tubig problema sa Palawan dahil sa 'Odette'

Posted at Dec 20 2021 08:10 PM

Malaking bahagi ng Palawan at Puerto Princesa City ang naapektuhan sa pagtama ng Bagyong Odette. Hanggang ngayon, problema pa rin sa ilang lugar sa probinsiya ang kawalan ng maayos na komunikayson, kuryente at tubig. Nagpa-Patrol, Rex Ruta. TV Patrol, Lunes, 20 Disyembre 2021

