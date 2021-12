Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA - The government is seeking around 15,000 participants for the WHO Solidarity trial for COVID-19 vaccines, an official said Monday.

Participants must be at least 16 years of age with no previous COVID-19 vaccination, said Dr. Jaime Montoya, executive director of the Department of Science and Technology-Philippine Council for Health Research and Development.

"At ang pinakaimportante po ay kailangan nagbigay sila ng informed consent na sila po ay sumasama at alam nila na gusto talaga nilang sumama at naipaliwanag sa kanila kung ano po iyong trial at willing po silang sumali sa pananaliksik na ito," he said during a virtual public briefing.

(The most important thing is they give their informed consent that they want to participate in this and that the trial be explained to them.)

The study so far includes two vaccines, DNA vaccine Inovio and sub-unit vaccine Medigen, which have completed phase 2 clinical trials in Mali and Colombia, Montoya said.

"So, iyong Phase 3 trial po ay ginagawa dito sa ating bansa at kasama po ang mga bansang Colombia at Mali," he said.

(The phase 3 clinical trial is being conducted here and in Colombia and Mali.)