MWSS wants extra buffer for Angat reservoir

The Metropolitan Waterworks and Sewerage System is asking the National Water Resources Board to allow the Angat Dam water level to reach 214 meters to provide an extra buffer for its operations.

MWSS department manager Engineer Patrick James Dizon said that as of 6 a.m. Tuesday, the level of Angat Dam is at 213.24 meters.

"Ongoing 'yung spilling natin kasi sa nakaraang araw ay nag-uulan sa ating watershed area so nagkakaroon ng buffer zone," he said.

He added that MWSS requested to add another 2 meters water level in the reservoir as buffer ahead of the El Nino dry spell.

