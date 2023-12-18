Gloomy Tuesday in PH due to LPA, amihan, shear line

Watch more on iWantTFC

Three weather systems will bring rains over most of the country, weather bureau PAGASA said in its Tuesday morning forecast.

The remnant low pressure area (LPA) of tropical depression Kabayan and the shear line will bring scattered rains in Aurora, Quezon, Bicol Region, MIMAROPA, Visayas, and Mindanao.

Flooding and landslides remain a threat in these areas, especially those which received antecedent rainfall, during occasions of moderate to at times heavy intensity.

At 3:00 a.m. Tuesday, the LPA was located 290 km west southwest of Zamboanga City. Weather forecaster Robert Badrina said the system will move westward and has a slim chance of re-developing into a weather disturbance.

Kabayan, the eleventh storm in the country this year and the first in December, formed east of Mindanao early Sunday and intensified into a tropical storm by nighttime. It slightly weakened before making landfall in Manay, Davao Oriental Monday morning, eventually becoming a remnant LPA in the afternoon while crossing the rugged northern Mindanao terrain.

The shear line forms when the cool northeast monsoon or Amihan with the warm and moist winds blowing from the Pacific.



Meanwhile, the Amihan will bring cloudy skies in Cordillera Administrative Region and Cagayan Valley and isolated light rains over Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon.

The seaboards of Northern Luzon and the eastern seaboards of Central and Southern Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao remain a no-sail zone for small sea vessels due to big waves from the three weather systems.

Weather conditions in the central and southern parts of the country may improve beginning Thursday, forecaster Rhea Torres said on Gising Pilipinas on TeleRadyo Serbisyo.

Based on PAGASA's tropical cyclone probability forecast issued Monday, no other weather disturbance is seen to affect the country until the end of the year.